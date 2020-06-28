Joan Grey McClure Joan Grey McClure, 88, of Olympia, passed away on June 10, 2020. She was born October 17, 1931 in Marion, Indiana. Joan was the only child of the late Florence Priest Grey and John Chester Grey, Jr. Joan is survived by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Irwin McClure, 92, their four children, Doug McClure, Nancy McClure, Diane Pohl, and Beverly Hinson and their spouses, 19 grandchildren and two great grandchildren, as well as Anne Sherwood, and Maggie Wood. Joan and Chuck would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in December. Joan was an active volunteer during their years in Tacoma and Lakewood. She was a member of the Shari Lee Thomas Orthopedic Guild for Mary Bridge Hospital for 25 years where she served on the Festival of Trees steering committee. Joan served on the Lakes FISH Food Band for over 20 years. She was a member of DAR, a Girl Scout Leader, and a Sunday school teacher. Joan enjoyed playing golf and belonged to 9-hole groups in Olympia and Tacoma. She also belonged to several bridge clubs. In her later years, Joan was active in the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Olympia Chapter CF and served on its board. A celebration of life will be held at Lacy Presbyterian Church at a later date. Donations may be made in Joan's name to the Alzheimer's Association or Lacey Presbyterian Church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 28, 2020.