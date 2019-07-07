Joan Martin Joan Louise Martin passed away with family at her side at the age of 86 on June 14, 2019, in Tacoma, Washington. She was born on Jan. 25, 1933, in Tacoma to Edward and Margaret Bolton. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951 and went to work at Bell Telephone Co. as a switchboard operator. Joan married Melvin Martin on Sept. 26, 1953 a marriage that lasted 58 years until his death on July 1, 2012. Joan and Mel welcomed their daughters into the world in 1955 and 1956. At this time, Joan left her job and spent many years "working" as the neighborhood mom from organizing summer daycare to babysitting to being a house of refuge for neighborhood kids (it didn't hurt that she baked the best cookies). They enjoyed many years of travel with frequent trips to the Oregon Coast, Hawaii, Reno and Las Vegas among their favorites. They were avid gardeners and grew the most beautiful dahlias, fuchsias and roses. Joan's favorite place was in her garden, and she gardened daily until she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two years ago. Joan spent many years as a distance runner, including completing a marathon in her 50s. She loved the community of people she met through running and enjoyed traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest for running events with friends. Survivors include her daughters, Rachelle Hughes (Dick) and Annette Melton (Paul Renkert); grandchildren, Matthew Hughes (Michelle), Heather Melton (Scott Peery), and Alison Hughes; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cats, Smudge and Nugget. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Curran Apple Orchard, 3920 Grandview Drive W, University Place, WA 98466. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to Franciscan Hospice.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019