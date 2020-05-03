Joan (Annette) McAlpine Joan (Annette) McAlpine passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. She was 84 years old. Annette is survived by her four children David (Lisa), Duncan (Shelly), John and Judi, and grandchildren Morgan, and Luke; along with her sister Linda (Glenn) Woodley and brother Bill Verchere, and many nieces and nephews in British Columbia. She was preceded in death by her husband Doug McAlpine, her brother David (Mary) Verchere and granddaughter April. She will be greatly missed. Annette was born to Turner and Sarah Verchere in Ladysmith, British Columbia on September 3, 1935. She went to Ladysmith High School, and then went on to graduate from St. Paul's School of Nursing in Vancouver, BC in 1957. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald (Douglas) McAlpine. Annette was a caregiver by nature both professionally and personally. She cared for her husband, Doug who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis throughout the duration of his disease, 20 years. She was the best caregiver, nurturer and mother to her children - she was simply beautiful. Full of warmth, love, kindness and compassion. Annette spent her final years traveling the world with her friends and family and going on adventures. Her happy place was visiting the family property that we call 'The Gap' on Valdes Island, British Columbia. She could always be found in an Adirondack chair with her feet up, reading a book and taking in the view. Enjoy the view mom. We miss you terribly! See you on the other side.



