Services Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Luke's Episcopal Church 428 King St Wenatchee , WA

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Joan Reilly Dr. Joan Reilly, 88, went home to the Lord on the 11th of May 2019 at Central Washington Hospital, near her home in Wenatchee, WA after a long battle with leukemia which she bravely fought for over 8 months. Her funeral service will be held 2:00 PM this Monday, May 20th, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 428 King St, in Wenatchee, WA. Joan was born on the 2nd of May, 1931 in Johnson, Whitman Co. WA to Jacob and Vernice Althea (Marine) Steiner. She was the 10th child of the family. Preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers, 3 sisters, 5 nephews, and 4 nieces. She is survived by her husband of almost 59 years, Maj Robert J. Reilly (US Army Ret.), her sons Sean Michael and Patrick Joseph, her daughter Bridget Collen Weis (Steve), grandchildren Justin Wilcox, Matthew Weis and Megan Weis. Her last remaining cousin, John Steiner of Federal Way, WA and many nieces and nephews. Joan graduated from Pullman High School in 1948. She earned her BSN from Washington State University in 1953 and a MSN from St. Louis University in 1970. In 1989, Joan received an EdD from Seattle University. Joan dedicated her life to nursing, education, and helping others in need or distress. She started her nursing career in 1953 at the VA hospital in Spokane, WA. She worked as a nurse in a few medical offices and hospitals until 1958 when she began working at St. Luks's School of Nursing in Spokane, WA. After moving throughout the nation and overseas with her husband's service to the country, she began a career teaching nursing at Tacoma Community College in Tacoma, WA that would last until 1992 when she accepted a position with the Wash. State Nursing Commission. She retired in 1999 after 46 years in nursing and education. Joan tirelessly volunteered and generously gave to many worthy organizations; St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Wenatchee, Our House Cancer Care, Hospice Tacoma, ARC Karlsruhe, United Way, Wenatchee Senior Center, Good Grief, Cancer Care New, and many more. Joan's years of community service epitomizes her strong values, conviction to action, selflessness, and ethical character. Joan would give to others before taking for herself. Her warm, nurturing spirit was matched with a sharp wit, and keen sense of humor. She was never boastful of her many accomplishments and intelligence, and was quick to poke fun at herself. Her love of gardening, cooking, reading, and music were always secondary to her commitment to motherhood and service to others. Joan's passing leaves a huge void in the hearts of not only her family and beloved friends, but also the community she loved and was called to serve. We will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of Joan's favorite charities: , Boys Town, Washington State University, Smile Train, and the Humane Society.

