Joan Sullivan 10/3/28 2/27/19 Joan L. Sullivan born Oct. 3 1928 died peacefully Feb. 27 2019. She was a loving wife, mother to eight children, grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was married to the love of her life Dr. William Sullivan for 42 years. She loved gardening, traveling, knitting, golf, and her Catholic faith. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Maternity Center and a member of Catholic Daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. William Sullivan, sons John and Jimmy, granddaughters Kate and Beth. She is survived by sister Jill, and her children Jill (Vern), Jan, Mary Ann (John), Susan (Jack), Charlie (Diana) and Colleen. Special thanks go to The Hampton Alzheimer's Special Care for the wonderful care she received for the last 13 years. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Maternity Center (Lakewood) or St. Frances Cabrini School Endowment Fund. Rosary will be held Thursday March 7th at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Frances Cabrini Church. Entombement at Calvary Cloisters. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arr: Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

