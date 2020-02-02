|
JoAnn Davis JoAnn Frances (Silva) Davis 82 born 12/12/1937 in Oakland, CA and passed unexpectedly on 01/21/2020 in Lakewood, WA. She retired in 1997 as Office Manager for Weir's Appliance. She is survived by brother Ron Silva (Carole) of Cazadero, CA and sister Sandi Silva of San Leandro, CA. Nieces Dawn Silva, Aja Stinson and Prairie Silva. Son John Perry, III (Linet) and the apple of her eyes grandsons Jamin and Jonah Perry. Also, survived by Bill Lewis her devoted partner of 24 years. Preceded in death by husband Gale Davis in 1985. JoAnn was a warm, loving and compassionate lady who was loved by all who knew her. She was fiercely ambitious and completed in record time any projects she started. She enjoyed family gatherings especially Christmas and birthday celebrations. She had a well deserved reputation as the cookie and cupcake lady. She had an enormous soft spot for animals. She hand picked the following poem, which describes her situation precisely; I'M FREE Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free I'm following the path God laid for me I took His hand when I heard him call I turned my back and left it all I could not stay another day To laugh, to love, to work or play Tasks left undone must stay that way I found that place at the close of day If my parting has left a void Then fill it with remembered joy A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss Ah yes, these things, I too, will miss Be not burdened with times of sorrow I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow My life's been full, I savored much Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch Perhaps my time seemed all too brief Don't lengthen it now with undue grief Lift up your heart and share with me God wanted me now, He set me free Please join us to remember JoAnn on February 9th at 9929 SW 76th Street in Lakewood from 1:00pm - 4:00pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020