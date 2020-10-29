JoAnn Makovich

March 7, 1934 - October 17, 2020

Gig Harbor, Washington - JoAnn was called home on Saturday, the 17th of October. She is predeceased by her husband and local Gig Harbor Historian, Lee Makovich and granddaughter Jessica Gale. She is survived by her 6 children, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She spent her childhood in Tacoma and went to St. Leo's catholic school, then moved to Gig Harbor in 1949 and was Class of 1952 for Peninsula High School. She married Lee on February 23rd in 1952 and were married for 53 years until he passed. No services will be held due to the pandemic, however something may be planned for a later date.





