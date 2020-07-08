JoAnn Norman JoAnn Norman of Thompson Falls Montana passed away on June 24, 2020. JoAnn was born July 23, 1930, in North Platte, Nebraska, to Harley and Francis Coleman. She had three brothers and two sisters. When JoAnn was a child her family moved to Payette, Idaho, where JoAnn met Melvin (Bud) Norman. They were married in Payette in 1946. Bud and Jo moved to Puyallup, Washington, where they raised their family. JoAnn was a dedicated wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and the many friends she made throughout the years. After Bud's retirement, they enjoyed many years of traveling. JoAnn is survived by her sister, Virginia Coleman of Utah, her three children and their spouses, Jerry and Janet Norman of Brookings Oregon, Glen and Donna Norman of Kennewick, Washington, and Judy and Fred Haines of Thompson Falls Montana. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. At JoAnn's request there will be no formal services.



