Joanna T. Calhoun Joanna T. Calhoun passed away March 20, 2019. She was born August 4, 1924 in Antwerp, Belgium to Antonio and Josephine Tyck. After WWII, Joanna came to Hammond, OR where she married Charles Walter Miller on September 12, 1947. They moved to Tacoma, WA and started their family with the birth of their son Joseph. Joanna lost her husband in 1973 and several years later started a new life with Jerry Calhoun. After her relationship with Jerry she moved to Texas to be close to her son and grandchildren. She was an avid knitter and enjoyed and spending time with family. She belonged to the War Brides Club. She is survived by her son Joseph Miller and his wife, Claire, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A committal service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park in Tacoma, WA on April 13, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to .

