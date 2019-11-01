|
Joanne Foster Sept. 30, 1943 - Oct. 12, 2019 Joanne Eileen Foster died on October 12, 2019. She was born Joanne Eileen Bliss on September 30,1943, in Tacoma, WA. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma in 1961. Joanne earned a bachelor's degree from Pacific Lutheran University, and later a master's degree. She was a teacher in Vancouver, WA for many years. She also lived and worked as teacher in several foreign countries. She ended her career in Moscow, Russia, and moved home to Tacoma. Joanne was an excellent seamstress and loved designing and making personalized quilts for her children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joanne is survived by her children Tammy, David, Michelle,and Kevin, brother Dave and sisters Marlene and Anita. Joanne was preceded in death by her brother Gary. Her ashes will be interned at Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood, WA. A gathering for family and friends will be held at the Pine Room, 2811 6th Avenue, Tacoma, on November 3, 2019, at 2:00pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 1, 2019