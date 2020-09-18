Joanne K. Doolittle Joanne K. Doolittle, a small town farm girlfrom Idaho, passed away on Sept 7, 2020. Joanne was born in Ontario, Oregon on April 30, 1938 to Harry and Margaret Knickerbocker. At a very early age mother was taught to play the piano and sing. Music was a part of Jo. Throughout her youth she raised sheep and helped out on the farm until leaving for California to live with her sister, Beverly. Jo was Miss Farm Institute for her senior year. She reigned over the 1956 Farm Institute luncheon and entertained them with her musical talent. She graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1957. In 1959 she married Harry E Pickett and they had three children, Helen, Harry Jr, and Glenn.In the fall of 1969 her husband went missing in the family's plane and was presumed dead. He was found a year later on the south slope of Mt St Helens. In 1972, mother married Clifford E. Doolittle who had four children of his own, Cliff, Craig, Sandy, and Sheri. They began a lifetime of memories and together they brought two more children into the world, Kelly and Jenny. Together they raised nine children. The family took vacations every summer to Montana and the family farm in Idaho, visiting many national parks along the way. The hard work Jo learned on the farm was seen throughout her life. Throughout her children's lives they listened to her play and sing almost every night. Joanne played the organ at the LDS church as the organist for well over 40 years. She was sought out many times to play and sing solos and duets with many of her friends. She passed down her love of music to her children and taught them to read and play a multitude of instruments. In later life, Mother attended business school and graduated with honors. She began a career with Weyerhaeuser as a receptionist and later finished her career as a lab technician. She was well respected in her job and by the many colleagues she worked with. Mother was preceded in death by herhusband, Cliff, in 2015. In her last hours when asked to see her beautiful smile, she would respond likewise. Jo was a loving mother and spouse, always with a smile and serving others. She will be missed by many.



