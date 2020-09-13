Joanne "Dixie" King (Heinz) 9/14/1932 - 8/23/2020 Joanne "Dixie" King (Heinz) passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 just 3 over weeks shy of her 88th birthday. One of 9 kids, Dixie is survived by her son, Rick Wing of Kirkland, WA; along with her brothers Curtis Heinz of Tacoma, WA, Alan Heinz of Fife, WA, and Lowell Heinz of Graham, WA. Dixie also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Leah, Tanner, Kellen, and Hayden, as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Rian, Jackson, and Fox, with one more great-grandchild scheduled to make an appearance in October. Dixie married Ray Wing and had 3 sons, Gary, Steve, and Rick. Ray passed away in 1978, and 4 years later Dixie re-married to Curtis King, being married to Curtis until his passing in 2015. Dixie spent most of her working life as a buyer at Peoples Store in downtown Tacoma. After retiring from Peoples, she was the best pie maker at Anglea's Restaurant in Tacoma for several more years. Dixie, Ray, and later Curt, all had a huge circle of friends, and, along with their families, always enjoyed each other's company whether it was camping, boat races, bowling, baseball, or just hanging out. Many holidays were spent at Dixie's house where the large family of brothers/sisters/nieces/nephews/cousins would all gather for great meals and very good times. Dixie was a rock and foundation of the Heinz Family, she will be missed by all that were a part of her life. We will announce a gathering of friends and family for the Springtime, hopefully after COVID is a memory.



