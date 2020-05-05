Joanne Lee Lennox Mom passed away at home, after battling cancer for the last 2 years. She is survived by her 9 children - Marie Layton, Mark Lennox, Teri Soholt, Jan Buker, Paula Lennox, Shelley Walston, John Lennox, Brian Lennox, Denise Flansburg, 26 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren. She retired from Good Samaritan hospital in June of 1993 as an ICU nurse. She moved to Ocean Shores, WA where she and her husband Jack built a house. The beach was her happy place. There will be a virtual mass for her Thursday, May 7th at 8:00 AM. Go online to Tacoma Regional Parish website. She loved her friends and families and will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store