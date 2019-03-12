|
|
Joanne M. Brown Joanne M. (Lidstrom) Brown, 81, a Gig Harbor resident, died on February 25, 2019. Joanne grew up in Tacoma where she met her husband Robert Brown at Jason Lee Middle School. She graduated from Stadium High School where she was crowned Daffodil Princess. Joanne was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles. She also was a Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy enthusiast. Joanne loved to spoil her grandchildren. Joanne is preceded in death by her husband Robert Brown. Surviving members include daughter, Wendy Brown, Venice Beach, CA; daughter Cheri and husband Oscar Ausboe, Gig Harbor, WA; son Robert Brown, Gig Harbor, WA; granddaughters Emily and Dylan Ausboe. Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday March 16th, at Haven of Rest Chapel in Gig Harbor. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Club at The Boatyard Marina at 3:30 pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 12, 2019