Joanne M. Dalsanders Girolami
November 11, 2020
Spokane, Washington - Joanne passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side November 11, 2020.
Joanne was born in Spokane, WA, the oldest of six children. She attended Holy Names Academy and graduated from Gonzaga University where she met and married her husband of 39 years Frank Girolami.
The Army took them to the East Coast, where they began their family and Joanne gave birth to 4 sons and one daughter. Upon moving to Tacoma, Frank started his law practice and Joanne began raising her family and became involved in the community. She was a volunteer with Catholic Daughters of America, Catholic Woman's Club, Sons of Italy, Knights of Columbus, St Patrick's Church, Holy Cross Church, the Tacoma Lawn Tennis Club, and many others. She was the president or a board member in many of these organizations in which she volunteered countless hours. She went to work as a real estate agent and enjoyed several years of work in the North End of Tacoma. She was an avid tennis player and played for years volunteering for countless tasks at her local Club tournaments. She won many awards in her life but one of her greatest accomplishments was her family, including 11 grandchildren. She was called "Nani" affectionately by all of them and she was actively involved in all of their lives. She celebrated every holiday with her entire family and rejoiced in giving and celebrating. She wrapped all of her gifts by hand and gave gifts to everyone. If you had nowhere to go for the holidays her front door was always open. Joanne will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and generosity. She spent hours making toiletry bags for imprisoned women, food drives, clothing drives, welcome gifts for new parish members as well as serving at many dinners and church coffee hours. She loved maple bars, and had one favorite pew in church.
Joanne was a world traveler and visited Italy, The Bahamas, Hawaii, Mexico and her home away from home, Las Vegas.
She was a deeply faithful person and had the capacity to forgive everyone. She was beautiful inside and out. She was always dressed from head to toe and never without her spider pin on her shoulder.
She always smiled and was positive and gave great advice.
When she was Diagnosed with Small cell lung cancer, they gave her 9 months to live, that was in 2015. She confidently said I am going to beat this, and beat the odds she did. She bravely battled lung cancer for over five years. After getting her nails polished(had to be red) a few days earlier, with her little dogs forever at her side, she had a cup of coffee , one last look around and closed her eyes and went to heaven.
An elegant beautiful lady in every sense of the word.
Joanne is survived by her sons, Frank (Barb), Phil(Lisa), Mark, Vince(Cheri) and her daughter Tracy(Rex). and her grandchildren: Giuliana, Giovanna, Joanna, Angela, Gabriella, Giorgianna, Sofia, Dominic, Marty, Leo, Mario. Her siblings: Susan, Pat, Mike, and Karen.
Donations can be made to:
Holy Names Academy www.holynames-sea.org/giving/give-a-gift
. Select from the Drop Down: HNA Named Endowment Enter Joanne Girolami in the text box Or the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
Services:
Viewing: Nov 19th 1pm-5pm, Rosary to Follow Location: Gaffney Funeral Home 1002 S. Yakima, Tacoma WA. The Funeral will be held on November 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. Patricks Church. Due to the pandemic the Funeral will be limited to the family.
The Service will be lived streamed here: Youtube: https://youtu.be/RTyqzBVzylo
and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/892397021310739
. Following the services at St. Patricks, Joanne will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, 5215 S 70th St, University Place, WA. Services are expected to commence at 3:30pm.