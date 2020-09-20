1/1
Joanne R. Morrisson
Joanne R. Morrisson Joanne R. Morrisson, 88, passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2020 in Sun City West, AZ. Joanne was born in Des Moines, IA on April 7, 1932 but grew up and spent most of her life in Puyallup, WA. Joanne was a proud 1950 graduate of Puyallup High School. For the past 17 years, Joanne called Sun City West home with her husband. Joanne is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Clifford. She is also survived by brother Marvin (Shauneen) Wilson of WA, sister Sharon Salazar of CA, son Tim (Jan) Morrisson of AZ, daughter Becci Adler of Puyallup, daughter Susan Nix of Tacoma, and son Scott Morrisson of DuPont. Joanne was the proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A family service was held on Sept. 18th in Phoenix, AZ.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 20, 2020.
