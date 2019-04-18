Joanne Smith Joanne Smith (aka Jo and Grandma Jo) 85 passed away peacefully in her sleep and was in the presence of many family members during her final days. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on October 26, 1933 and died April 5, 2019. Though born in Iowa, she grew up in Seattle and resided at length in Fife, Fox Island, University Place and Gig Harbor. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Delbert Smith, daughter Linda Montgomery and stepdaughter Shari Watkins. Her surviving children are son Robert LaGassey (Chris) of Edgewood, son William LaGassey of Puyallup and stepson Gregory Smith (Laurie) of Orting. She has 14 Grandchildren and numerous Great Grandchildren. In 1980 Joanne along with her husband Del owned and operated a meat and poultry distribution company in Sumner (Smithco Meats Inc.). She served as the company President for 15 years and was a board member for the North American Meat Processors Association for 6 years and was also a past President for the Washington Purveyors Association. Prior to her time as a business owner Joanne was appointed by Governor Dixy Lee Ray as Chairperson for the Washington State Friendship Force. This allowed her to travel extensively abroad to promote and secure relationships that helped to benefit our states tourism and economic goals. She very much enjoyed this period of her life and felt honored to serve in that capacity for 5 years. During her retirement years she and her husband Del traveled to many U.S. cities looking up and visiting distant family and friends. Together they had the good fortune to take several cruises abroad and tour many foreign countries. What Joanne especially enjoyed was playing bridge and entertaining her many treasured friends and spending time with her family. A family gathering to celebrate her life will be planned for a future date.

