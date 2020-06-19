Joanne Victoria (Brunelle) Girard May 24, 1926 - June 14, 2020 Joanne was born in Lafleche, SK, Canada to Leo and Marie Brunelle. Upon high school graduation she moved to Vancouver where she worked as a Radiology Technician. Vancouver is where she met and married Charles E. Girard. Charles and Joanne immigrated to the United States in 1955 and became US Citizens in 1962. They had 6 children Dianne, Elaine, Claire Vitolo (Michael), Raymond (Rebecca), Laurent (Julie), and Michel. Charlie and Joanne made their home in Sumner, WA and enjoyed raising their children there. After Charlie's passing in 2001, she met and married Joe Buck. Her final years were spent in the loving care of Carmen Elenes and her staff; she loved it there. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Marie, stepmother Louise, husband Charles Girard, husband Joe Buck, son Laurent Girard, and brothers Paul and Rolland Brunelle. She is survived by her sister Marcelle Jolicoeur, and brothers Raymond and Robert Brunelle as well as 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Joanne's joie de vivre epitomized her essence and touched the lives of all she met. Her passions included sports, opera, fishing and golf while her life was guided by Christ. A Celebration Mass will be held outdoors at Mary Queen of Peace in Issaquah at 11 AM on Thursday, June 25. Due to Covid, there will be NO reception. Facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Missionary Assn of SJC, 318 Laval St, Coquitlam BC, V3K 2C8 or the Laurent Girard Memorial Fund c/o Chelan County Fire District 3,228 Chumstick Hwy, Leavenworth, WA 98826.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store