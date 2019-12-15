|
Jody Lynne Sparks May 7, 1964 - Dec. 7, 2019 All glory to God, not Jody. Jody Sparks age 55 died December 7 in her Renton apartment with Jesus in her heart and Willow her beloved black cat by her side, aided by Bethesda Lutheran Communities staff and Provident hospice care. She died peacefully in her sleep at 4 am with limited pain the last three days of her life. She was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer in both lungs. Her cancer was discovered for the first time at the University of Washington NW Hospital in October. Her memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1325 North Stevens Street, Tacoma, WA 98406 on Saturday, December 28 at 11 am. A luncheon will follow. The service will consist mainly of hymns and videos of Jody testifying to her faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Pastor Dan Shaw will provide a message of hope in Christ. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Jody please make your check payable to Bethesda Lutheran Communities, 600 Hoffman Drive, Watertown, WI 53094. Designate it as a Jody Sparks memorial gift.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019