Jody Lynne Sparks May 7, 1964 - December 7, 2019 Handicapped Gospel Singer Jody's memorial service was held on December 28, 2019. A video of her entire service can be seen on the internet at jodylynnesparks.com . The video contains her words of faith in Jesus and includes her singing several gospel songs as well as a printed obituary and a Tacoma News Tribune newspaper article.