Joe Dale Joe Waco Dale was born to Gleason and Betty Dale in 1959. He was raised in Graham, WA resided in Pahrump, NV. He past away 05-26-2020. Joe graduated from Bethel High in 1977. And went on to spend 7 years in the army with stints in the Green Berets, 82nd airborne, ranger battalion at Ft Lewis. His hobbies were panning for gold and collecting vintage rifles. He is survived by parents Gleason and Betty Dale, sister Debbie, brother Shawn, and friend Daneille.



