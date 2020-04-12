|
Joe Guizzetti Joe Guizzetti was born in Cleveland, North Dakota to Remigio and Emma Guizzetti on March 21, 1923. He was one of nine children. He passed away on April 5, 2020 in Puyallup, Washington at the age of ninety-seven. Joe was a Veteran of WWII, serving in Company A 163rd Army Corp. of Engineers from March, 1943 to November, 1945, where he was honorably discharged at Fort Lewis, Washington. While serving in the military he was in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe. He received the American Theater Service Medal, European-African Victory Medal, Middle Eastern Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. In 1945, he married the love of his life, Alma Shoe. In 1948, they purchased a Poultry and Cattle farm in Puyallup, Washington where they worked the farm for thirty-eight years, before retiring in 1986. Over the years, he had a keen eye for seeking out and acquiring parcels of land throughout Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties. Joe's passions included viewing boxing, country music and going to dances every Saturday night with Alma, his wife of seventy-five years. He is survived by his wife Alma Guizzetti, Daughter Virginia Erickson (Dave), Son Joseph Guizzetti (Cheryl), Son Steven Guizzetti (Mary), 4 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren. A celebration of Joe's life is currently being planned for a later date when it is safe to celebrate together. Please continue to check Mountain View Funeral Home's website for updates. The family would like to thank the staff at Silver Creek Senior Living Facility in Puyallup, WA. for the loving, thoughtful and respectful care they administered to Joe. The family very much appreciated the care they gave to him. Joe requested that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to at stjude.org. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 12, 2020