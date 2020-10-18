1/1
Joe Imhof Sr.
1931 - 2020
Joe Imhof Sr
March 20, 1931 - October 10, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - Surrounded by his family, Joseph Paul Imhof Sr was called by our loving Father on October 10th, 2020 in Puyallup, WA. Joe (aka- Papa, Homer, Dad) was born on March 20th, 1931. He grew up in Fife, WA and started working for Darigold as a milkman when he was 17 years old. After four years in the Navy, Joe returned to Darigold until his retirement in 1990. Joe married our beloved Mom – Joyce Grimm in 1961 at St Ann Catholic Church in Tacoma and they have been happily together ever since. He worked hard to provide for his wife and six children and set a wonderful example for us all. He loved taking care of his yard and the Pick-Quick Drive In property for many years. Dad was also a volunteer fire fighter for 25 years with the Fife Fire Dept and was a man of strong faith, rarely missing mass his entire life. We will miss his quick wit, happy smile and vacations the entire family took together for many years. Friends and family could stop by anytime at our parents house to enjoy a cold beverage and fun conversation.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Paul & Isabell Imhof, and his sister Louise Burgener. Joe is survived by his loving wife (Joyce) of 59 years and his six children, Julie (Gary) Finlayson, Joe Jr. (Heather), Jim (Christine), Janice (Tim) Wasson, Jennifer (Marc) Morris, and Jeff (Jeri Lynn). He is also survived by his two sisters, Betty (Joe) Burgi and Isabell Kaelin. Dad was always known as Papa to his 17 grandchildren who often visited just to hear his stories. Memorial gifts in his name can be sent to St Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Fife, or to the Swiss Sportsman Club in Bonney Lake. A private family gathering will be held. We will miss you Dad.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 18, 2020.
