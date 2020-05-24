Joe R. Devish Celebrating the Life of Joe R. Devish Joe was born on March 27, 1938 to Ethel and Roy Devish. He grew up on East 64th street in Tacoma, often telling his children how he wore out pairs of roller skates going back and forth to school. Joe started playing the trumpet while at Stewart Junior High and continued through his high school years, also playing in a weekend dance band. Later in life he was an active member of the Shrine band. He got a charge out of waking up his family early on the weekends blowing his horn. Joe met the love of his life, Sally Hemminger, at Stewart Junior High School. Joe & Sally both graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956. They married in 1957 and were together for 40 years until Sally's death in 1998. Joe started his electrical career at Demick Electric, then went to work at Carl T. Madsen (Madsen Electric) in 1959. Joe worked his way up through the company, eventually becoming president and CEO of Madsen Electric. Joe was a respected businessman who was very involved in the National Electrical Contractors' Association (NECA). He was the past national vice-president of NECA District 6. He was also a past member of the Tacoma Chamber of Commerce and the Tacoma Urban League. Joe was a Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, and past potentate of Afifi Shrine Temple. Joe was always willing to help others. He inherited his parents' work ethic, believed in giving back and paying it forward and he passed these traits on to his three daughters. Joe and Sally's hobbies included international travel, hosting American Field Service exchange students ("daughters" Nina and Nilka), spending time with family and friends, staying active with their Lincoln HS reunion committee, various community service organizations and boating. They were active members of the Tacoma Yacht Club enjoying their time on the beautiful waters of Puget Sound relaxing, crabbing, and socializing. It gave Joe great pleasure when he and Sally designed and built their dream house in Gig Harbor. Their home welcomed friends and family who met for weekly Sunday dinners, holidays, and enjoying grandchildren. "Papa Joe" was thrilled to dote on his grandchildren and was proud of each and every one of them. Joe was outgoing, jovial and could easily talk to anyone (usually with a glass of Jack Daniels in his hand), making friends wherever he went. He was a great storyteller who often captivated an entire room. Joe passed away in his home on May 18, 2020. He kept his sense of humor up to the very end. We will miss hearing him say "Never had it so good!" and when you would ask him what he would like to drink, his usual response was "A martini in a beer schooner glass!" Although we cannot celebrate Joe's life in the grand style he so deserves, we raise our glasses to this great man. Forever in the hearts of his daughters Denise Pederson, Leslie Devish, Jacqueline Quisenberry, his sons-in-law Steven Pederson and Cliff Quisenberry, his grandchildren Joel Pederson, Connor Quisenberry, Hannah Pederson, and Ryan Quisenberry, and all those who loved him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store