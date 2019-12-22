|
Joe Webb Joe Webb, 64 of Federal Way passed suddenly on Monday November 25, 2019. He work for Boeing as a Supply Chain Analyst. A memorial service will be held on January 25, 2020 @ 2 PM @ Christ Church in Federal Way, 941 So. Dash Point Rd. There will be a celebration of life at Twin Lakes Country Club in April. He was survived by his mother Betty Webb, brother Tim, wife Toni. sister Mendy, husband Craig. Also 3 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Christ Church or the s Foundation.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 22, 2019