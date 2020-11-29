1/1
Gig Harbor, Washington - Johanna Erica Schmid Cotter, 80, passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2020, with family by her side after a courageous walk with Alzheimer's.
Johanna was generous and nurturing with an unforgettable giggle. She had a radar for the well-being of others, always ready to listen to their personal problems with a reassuring "there, there." An omnipresence in Tacoma thrift stores, she filled her trunk with weekly treasures for loved ones.
Born in Winnipeg, Canada on August 29, 1940, Johanna earned a nursing degree from St. Boniface Hospital in 1961. She met her husband William Cotter shortly thereafter, and they lived in Seattle and Puyallup with their four children. After divorcing in 1978, Johanna returned to school and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Pacific Lutheran University while single-handedly raising three teen daughters and a young son.
Johanna flourished in her nursing career in Puyallup's Good Samaritan Hospital, several nursing homes, home health care, and hospice. She brought homemade chicken soup to her patients, and disarmed many a speed patrol by wielding her stethoscope and exclaiming "Officer, my patient needs me now!"
Johanna loved traveling, arthouse films, Saturday Night Live, Pope Francis, Obama, classical music, Volksmarches, kayaking, sun-bathing, and especially doting on her children and grandchildren.
Johanna is survived by her brother, Hugh Schmid; children, Anne Moses (Bob), Caitlin Gribble (Bill), Susan Olive (David) and Patrick Cotter (Leonore); and grandchildren, Parker, Jack, Maeve, Joseph, Mabel and Vera.
A Celebration Of Life for Johanna will take place next summer. Please email celebratejohanna@gmail.com for details.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
