Johanna (Anneke) Mason

February 17, 1932 - October 12, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Anneke (Johanna H. Vermeulen) Mason passed away on October 12, 2020. She was 88. Anneke was born on February 17, 1932 in Java, Indonesia and as a child during World War II, was in a concentration camp there. After the war, in 1946 and at 14 years of age, she emigrated to the Netherlands. She came to the US in 1957. She worked as a secretary in the department of religion and philosophy at the University of Puget Sound for over two decades. While working, and while raising nine children, Anneke completed a master's degree in comparative literature, graduating with honors. Anneke was courageous, tenacious and strong-willed. She was a world citizen and a poet, writing poetry that touched on themes of nature, everyday life, and her family. Most people whose life's path crossed with Anneke's told her that they only fully got to know her through her poetry.

In all of its ups and downs, Anneke tried to live life to the fullest, and love to that same extent. She was a devoted and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Anneke's children and their offspring were her greatest source of happiness and gave her the greatest purpose to live in her later years. Throughout her relationship with them she also came to appreciate what her parents did and sacrificed for her and her brother. Anneke was also grateful for all her good friends who helped in making her life joyful.





