Johannes "John" Petrus DeGoede September 7, 1930 August 14, 2019 John (Johannes) Petrus DeGoede was born September 7th, 1930 to parents Anna and Seim DeGoede in the small town of Breezand in the Netherlands. His early life was spent on the family bulb farm in Anna Paulowna, with his 14 brothers and sisters. He grew up in occupied Holland during the second world war. In 1955 John moved to Mt. Vernon, Washington with hopes of a better future where he could make his own way. He began working bulb farms in Mt. Vernon and later met Ansje Jungerhans in church one Sunday after her singing caught his ear. They began dating and a month later, they were married on September 26th, 1959. They had three sons Ben, Phil and Paul.John moved the family to Sumner in 1968 where he bought a small greenhouse and founded DeGoede Greenhouses. As his sons grew they began working alongside their father to help build the business with him at the helm until his retirement in 1992. John loved his work, but his family always came first. He was 'Opa'to not only his eight grandchildren but to anyone that had the privilege of knowing him. He had a special knack for making those around him feel safe and loved. His caring was apparent whether he offered you licorice, a piece of chewing gum, or some well needed life advice. He was always eager to start a card game, peel an apple for a quick snack, or enjoy an afternoon hi-ball with his friends or family. No matter where John traveled, he had a way of creating lasting friendships and relationships with the people he encountered. In his later years he and Ansje began traveling to Hawaii, there they would find their home away from home and they became frequent visitors. Thus began a vast collection of seashells, seemingly random rocks he picked up on the beach, hula girl figurines, and his signature Hawaiian shirts. John and Ansje would return from the islands and John would jokingly tell everyone he was now part Hawaiian. As their sons began getting married and starting families of their own John and Ansje planned a week one summer in Seaside, on the Oregon Coast, together with their sons and their families stressing the importance of togetherness. Over the years, John would spend countless hours combing the beach for sand dollars and building sandcastles with his grandchildren. The Seaside tradition has continued every year over 30 years after it began, as well as many other family trips. Towards the end of his life John struggled with dementia and eventually resided at Memory Haven in Sumner. Even there he left a lasting impression on his caregivers. With a simple smile he could brighten the day of those around him. John is survived by his sons Ben(Jill), Phil(Dana), and Paul(Cari). His grandchildren Elise (Jordan), Benjamin (Anna), Andrew, Kasey, Matthew, Kirby, Gabrielle and Elizabeth, and great-grandaughter Isla. He is also survived by much loved siblings here and in the Netherlands, as well as nieces and nephews, near and far. John is preceded in death by his beloved wife Ansje and his two daughters Angelique and Monique and twin boys John Eric and Eric John. He is also preceded by his parents John and Anna, brothers Siem, Hank, Piet and Tom and sisters Tiny and Annie. Those that knew and loved John are sure that he is with Ansje now. Hawaiian music playing, their feet in the sand, sun on their faces, and cards in their hand. Donations in John's memory can be made http://support.multicare.org/degoede
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 21, 2019