John Alfred "Jack" Berling

John "Jack" Alfred Berling 12/28/25 - 1/25/19 Jack passed away peacefully on January 25th. Born in Annapolis, WA to Charles Berling and Thelma Rooms, he spent many years there and in Port Orchard. Jack joined the Navy at 17 and served as a radio operator assigned to the admiral's staff, changing ships 8 times with the admiral during World War II. 1952 was the start of a new career with the Washington State Patrol and retiring at the young age of 53. In retirement Jack enjoyed golfing, bowling, and landscaping his yard with cactus and koi ponds. Jack leaves behind his loving wife, Betty; son, Jim Berling; step-daughters, Nancy Senn, Robbie Rennie, Barbee Booth; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be February 16 at 12:30, Oasis Church, 7912 Lakewood Dr. W in Lakewood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 10, 2019
