John Anderson
1934 - 2020
John Anderson
December 9, 1934 - September 26, 2020
Fircrest, Washington - John (Jack) W. Anderson
December 9, 1934 – September 26, 2020
Jack was born in Anacortes, Washington to Benedict and Ester Anderson and grew up in Tacoma, Washington. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and spent the majority of his enlistment with the air sea rescue out of Miami. He later married Charlene Kirkpatrick and had 4 children that they raised in Puyallup on South Hill. Jack and Charlene were married for 43 loving years and enjoyed skiing the slopes, exploring the San Juan and the northern islands of British Columbia, and being with family until Charlene's death in 2000. In 2006 Jack married Lori Jenna. Both Lori and Jack enjoyed road tripping, train traveling, and continued with the love of boating. Jack proudly served as a detective with the Pierce County Sheriff's office for 23 years until his retirement in 1981. During his tenure at the Sheriff's Office Jack attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy. He later started and ran the crime prevention unit and served as the director of the training division for the department. Over his time with the Sheriff's Office Jack received several commendations and awards for his service. After retirement from the Sheriff's Office, he served on the Washington State Senate Security Department and then volunteered with the University Place Police Department where he earned several outstanding volunteer awards. Jack was an active member of the Day Island Yacht club for 50 years and relished sharing his love and knowledge of the water with others. Skiing trips to White Pass over the Christmas holidays was a tradition that Jack cherished with his family and friends over the years as well. He is survived by his loving wife Lori Anderson, his sister Delores Brown, his son Tim Anderson, and daughters Teri Westermark (Erik), Linda Anderson, and Judi Anderson-Doremus. Jack is also survived by his grandchildren Michael (Shannon), Erika (Casey), Christian, Ben and one great grandson Gibson.
A rosary service will be held in the chapel of Tuell-McKee on Tuesday October 6th at 7:00 PM. Services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish at 9:00 AM on Wednesday October 7th followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma.


