|
|
John Ardell Lindstrom John Ardell Lindstrom, 75, passed away peacefully June 6, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. John was a true patriot and loved his country serving proudly for 20 years in the Air Force as a fighter pilot and 20 years as a civilian in the National Guard. John is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria; daughters, Leigh Lindstrom and Jody (Andrew) Yarborough; brother, Robert (Leta Faye) Lindstrom. View complete obituary: www.mountainviewtacoma.com. Celebration of Life 6/27/19 at 11am - Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1315 No. Stevens, Tacoma. Military Honors 7/1/19 at 12:30p - Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 26, 2019