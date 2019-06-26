News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
1315 No. Stevens
Tacoma, WA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Tahoma National Cemetery
Kent, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lindstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ardell Lindstrom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Ardell Lindstrom John Ardell Lindstrom, 75, passed away peacefully June 6, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. John was a true patriot and loved his country serving proudly for 20 years in the Air Force as a fighter pilot and 20 years as a civilian in the National Guard. John is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria; daughters, Leigh Lindstrom and Jody (Andrew) Yarborough; brother, Robert (Leta Faye) Lindstrom. View complete obituary: www.mountainviewtacoma.com. Celebration of Life 6/27/19 at 11am - Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1315 No. Stevens, Tacoma. Military Honors 7/1/19 at 12:30p - Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mountain View Funeral Home
Download Now