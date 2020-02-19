Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Becker Obituary
John Becker John passed away on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was 72 years old. John was born on August 31, 1947 in Lynnwood, California. In 1971 he married his love, Maureen. After moving To Puyallup in 1978, He began working for Coors Distribution and then took a position as a driver for Associated Grocers where he stayed for 21 years before retiring from Penske Logistics In 2013. John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Maureen, son Jason (Maureen), daughters Sara (Aron) Fowler And Katie (Mike) Webb, and Seven Grandchildren, Aubrey, Cameron, Aidan, Maya, Ryann, Jacob, and Raegan, who were his everything. John Will be layed to rest in a private ceremony on March 6, 2020, At Tahoma National Cemetery. A Celebrtion Of His Life will take place on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, At 2:30pm at The Dystopian State Brewery in Tacoma. "Roll On" John, Dad, Papa, Grandpa!!!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -