John Becker John passed away on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was 72 years old. John was born on August 31, 1947 in Lynnwood, California. In 1971 he married his love, Maureen. After moving To Puyallup in 1978, He began working for Coors Distribution and then took a position as a driver for Associated Grocers where he stayed for 21 years before retiring from Penske Logistics In 2013. John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Maureen, son Jason (Maureen), daughters Sara (Aron) Fowler And Katie (Mike) Webb, and Seven Grandchildren, Aubrey, Cameron, Aidan, Maya, Ryann, Jacob, and Raegan, who were his everything. John Will be layed to rest in a private ceremony on March 6, 2020, At Tahoma National Cemetery. A Celebrtion Of His Life will take place on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, At 2:30pm at The Dystopian State Brewery in Tacoma. "Roll On" John, Dad, Papa, Grandpa!!!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 19, 2020