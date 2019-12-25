|
|
John Berry John Andrew Berry passed away on Dec. 16th 2019 in Puyallup, Wa. He was born on Oct. 23rd 1931 in Puyallup. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rose Marie Berry, his sons John, Van (Thelma) and daughter Diane Dvorak (Rod), grandchildren Van Jr. And Audrey Berry, and Delaney and Drew Dvorak. Sister Barbara Schmidt and brothers Jim and Bill Berry. He is preceded in death by his father John, mother Agnes, sister Donna and brother Frank. A funeral is scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday Dec. 28th at St. Martin of Tours in Fife, Wa.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 25, 2019