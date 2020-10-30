1/1
John Brown
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Brown
July 18, 1936 - October 24, 2020
University Place, Washington - Born July 18th, 1936, in Centralia, Washington, he married Colleen Marie Carr on June 22nd, 1958; they had recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
John graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955, serving in the U.S. Navy in 1962. After his honorable discharge, he worked most of his life as a salesman then managed Pierce-King Cabulance for several years before retiring. Post retirement, he enjoyed working and volunteering at Bridgeport Place Assisted Living facility, directing activities and driving residents.
Throughout his life John enjoyed telling jokes, mostly off-color, bringing a smile to the face of everyone he met. Never shy or introverted, he was known for handing out pens personalized with "Have a nice day from John Brown."
He is survived by his wife Colleen, son Devin (Juliette), brother-in-law Terry (Patty), and many nieces and nephews.
A small family service will be held at Tahoma National cemetery in Kent, Washington. He never tired of talking and interacting with people and will be missed tremendously by his family and friends. Tell an off-color joke, make a bad pun, or share useless trivia in his memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 29, 2020
John Brown - One of the friendliest and funniest humans I’ve ever known. We will miss you dearly. My condolences to the family.
Steve Metzker
Family
October 29, 2020
John has always been one of the friendliest and funniest humans I have ever met. Many times at the “Lake” we would have lots of laughs with John. Every time I saw John Brown he would have a new joke. We loved John Brown and will miss him dearly. Condolences to the family.
Steve Metzker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved