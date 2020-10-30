John Brown

July 18, 1936 - October 24, 2020

University Place, Washington - Born July 18th, 1936, in Centralia, Washington, he married Colleen Marie Carr on June 22nd, 1958; they had recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.

John graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955, serving in the U.S. Navy in 1962. After his honorable discharge, he worked most of his life as a salesman then managed Pierce-King Cabulance for several years before retiring. Post retirement, he enjoyed working and volunteering at Bridgeport Place Assisted Living facility, directing activities and driving residents.

Throughout his life John enjoyed telling jokes, mostly off-color, bringing a smile to the face of everyone he met. Never shy or introverted, he was known for handing out pens personalized with "Have a nice day from John Brown."

He is survived by his wife Colleen, son Devin (Juliette), brother-in-law Terry (Patty), and many nieces and nephews.

A small family service will be held at Tahoma National cemetery in Kent, Washington. He never tired of talking and interacting with people and will be missed tremendously by his family and friends. Tell an off-color joke, make a bad pun, or share useless trivia in his memory.





