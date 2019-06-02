Resources More Obituaries for John Ogden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Burton Ogden

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Burton Ogden John Burton Ogden died at home May 17, 2019, in Federal Way after a lengthy illness. John was born 8 February 1931 in Tacoma to Crompton and Elizabeth (Allen) Ogden. He was a Sea Scout and a varsity sports manager in high school. John graduated from the University of Washington in1953 with a B.A. in accounting and as a Second Lt. through the Army ROTC program. He was intramural sports manager and a member of the Managerial Council. Lt Ogden married Grace Ellen Friedrich of Oregon City, OR in 1955. John served in the Army from 1954-1956 at Ft. Sill, Lawton, OK, discharged as a 1st Lt. then joining the Reserve. He embarked on a 41-year career with Weyerhaeuser which took him to Springfield, OR, Cosmopolis, WA, Plymouth, NC, Federal Way, then to Columbus, MS, for 18 years where his children graduated from Caldwell High School . John was comptroller and office manager for Weyerhaeuser's Mississippi-Alabama region. In 1991 Weyerhaeuser brought him back to Federal Way where he retired in 1997. John was a member of the National Association of Accountants, serving two terms as chapter president, He volunteered his accounting expertise to the Boy Scouts of America receiving the Silver Beaver award. He was a member of Kiwanis International served as his club's president then as their district lt-governor. A life-long Episcopalian, he was a layreader for over forty years in the dioceses of East Carolina, Olympia, and Mississippi. He frequently served on vestry, often as treasurer and as senior warden. In retirement John volunteered for blood drives, donating his own blood every eight weeks. He continued his church work and balanced it with pursuits shared with his wife and extended family. He enjoyed family history and enrolled his children and grandchildren in the Mayflower Descendants, from six signers of the Mayflower Compact. John treasured old photos and newspaper clippings of the exploits of his Washington ancestors. John organized a reunion of the descendants of his maternal grandparents in 2006. John is survived by Grace, his wife of 64 years, his children and their spouses: Richard and Celeste (Mitchell) of Covington, Philip and Jennifer (McDaniel) of Spokane, Paul and Julia (Park) of Istanbul, Mary and Mike Hembree of Ft. Wayne, IN, ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Marjorie Ogren of Newton, NC, a niece and nephew, four cousins, and their extended families. A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Federal Way, Thursday, June 6 at 11AM with a reception to follow. Inurnment is at Tahoma Veterans' National Cemetery in Covington. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church of the Good Shepherd, the Parkinson's Foundation, or .

