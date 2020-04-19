John C. Buntain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Buntain John C. Buntain, 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2020. John was born in Plain, Washington, on September 15, 1926, to John Clifford Buntain and Addie Adene (Grossnickle). He will be missed every day by the family and friends he left behind. Attending Mossyrock High School, John was a 3-sport varsity athlete who even pitched a no hitter! After high school, John enlisted in the United States Navy, dutifully serving his country in the Pacific during WWII. For work, John was a Master Carpenter, known to be one of the best in the Puget Sound area. John was a master of everything he tried and those who knew him knew of his incredible artistic talent and passion for helping others. His favorite pastimes were golf (a legendary 3 career holes-in-one!), bingo, painting landscapes, playing music for his friends, and spending quality time with family. John is preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Beverly J. Buntain, son, Gary R. Buntain, step-daughter, Dixie L. Brown, and his parents and 5 siblings. John is survived by an extended family of: his son, Brian Buntain (Lynn) of Shelton, WA; step-children Frederick J. May (Kim) of Wenatchee, WA, Wendy Strange (Bud) of Naselle, WA, and Rosemary Roberts (David) of Tucson, AZ; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. His family wishes to thank the caring staff at The Lodge at Mallards Landing for their support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to the Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One, 10222 Bujacich Road NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved