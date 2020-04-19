John C. Buntain John C. Buntain, 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2020. John was born in Plain, Washington, on September 15, 1926, to John Clifford Buntain and Addie Adene (Grossnickle). He will be missed every day by the family and friends he left behind. Attending Mossyrock High School, John was a 3-sport varsity athlete who even pitched a no hitter! After high school, John enlisted in the United States Navy, dutifully serving his country in the Pacific during WWII. For work, John was a Master Carpenter, known to be one of the best in the Puget Sound area. John was a master of everything he tried and those who knew him knew of his incredible artistic talent and passion for helping others. His favorite pastimes were golf (a legendary 3 career holes-in-one!), bingo, painting landscapes, playing music for his friends, and spending quality time with family. John is preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Beverly J. Buntain, son, Gary R. Buntain, step-daughter, Dixie L. Brown, and his parents and 5 siblings. John is survived by an extended family of: his son, Brian Buntain (Lynn) of Shelton, WA; step-children Frederick J. May (Kim) of Wenatchee, WA, Wendy Strange (Bud) of Naselle, WA, and Rosemary Roberts (David) of Tucson, AZ; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. His family wishes to thank the caring staff at The Lodge at Mallards Landing for their support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to the Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One, 10222 Bujacich Road NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.