John C Melchiorre Sr 3/26/1929 - 3/3/2020 John C. Melchiorre Sr. was a loving and loyal husband to his wife, a caring and responsible father to his four children and a nurturing and playful "papa" to his eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. John enjoyed a full and satisfying life. He is in the safest place he can be in Heaven with our Lord and Savior. Our hearts yearn for the day when we will welcome John back to life on a paradise Earth. "You will be missed". We Love You... Please refer to www.gaffneycares.com for updates on when the funeral will be held.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020