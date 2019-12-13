|
John Clark John Calvert Clark went to be with his Lord and Savior December 7, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1926 to James A. D. Clark and Edith M. Clark in Hannah, North Dakota. John was drafted by the Army in 1945 and served in WWII. He worked for the Tacoma Fire Department from 1952-1982. The highlight of his life began in 1986 when Jack and Harriet volunteered to build churches for "Laborers for Christ". Jack grew very close to his Savior during this treasured time and was a changed man thereafter. Jack's hobbies included running, ping pong, hunting, fishing, camping and woodworking. John was predeceased by his mother, father, brother William and sister Donna and his grandson Michael Randall. The Memorial Service will be at 11:00am at Zion Lutheran Church at 3410 S. 6th Av in Tacoma. Memorials can be sent to Laborers for Christ at 10733 Sunset Office Dr, Ste 300; St Louis, MO 63127-1020 or Habitat for Humanity at 4824 S Tacoma Way; Tacoma WA 98409. For a full obituary see mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 13, 2019