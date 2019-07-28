|
John Dean Calkins May 9, 1955 - July 15, 2019 John Dean Calkins passed at Saint Joseph's Hospital on July 15, 2019, at the age of 64. Born in Tacoma, Washington, to Aileen and Dean Calkins, John was the youngest of three. After graduating from Stadium High School he attended Green River Community College earning a degree in Forestry. John is survived by his wife Jan Calkins, sister Kathy Champagne, his three daughters and 4 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life on Earth will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center located at 6729 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey, Washington 98503. Please come and share your stories and memories.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019