John Everett Walston Dec. 1, 1943 - June 26, 2020 John was born and raised in Tacoma. The son of Lyle and Louise Walston. He attended Concordia Lutheran School, where he was crowned 9th grade "King of Concordia". John was in the 1st graduating class of Mt Tahoma "1962". He then joined the Coast Guard and married his high school sweetheart, Janet Pence. They were blessed with three children, while following their dreams of remodeling and building homes together. John worked for Fiberboard and Kaiser Aluminum, where he was very instrumental in the unions. John Walston Construction was established in the early 80's. John went on to build many houses throughout the greater Puget Sound area. John was very active in the church and helped to build several. John was an avid volunteer amongst his many contributions was helping to bring the trolley into The Old Spaghetti Factory in Tacoma. Later in life John joined the Lakewood Elks where he enjoyed social time and singing Karaoke. John is survived by his three children; Sherrie (John) Swanson, Debbie (Gene) Tanner, John (Lori) Walston; six grandchildren; Amanda (Kyle) Berry, Bethanie Tanner, Matthew Swanson, Brandon Tanner, Emma Walston, Lauren Swanson; four great-grand children; Chase Berry, Cohen Berry, Chloe Berry, Everett Tanner; Sister; Jane Oberg; Brother; Andy Walston; many extended family and friends. Dad will be missed by all! Celebration of Life will be held at the Lakewood Elks (6313 75th St W, Lakewood, WA 98499) on Thursday, July 9th at 2pm.



