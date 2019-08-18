|
|
John Foster Robbins John, born July 1, 1949, passed away July 11, 2019 with family by his side. At the time of his passing, John was living at Valley Edge Adult Family Home where was he loved and appreciated for his helpful nature. John was predeceased by mother, Louise McGovern Robbins, father, Dr. Ronald Robbins and sister, Annie Bowlby. He is survived by his children Kelsey Robbins, John Phillip Robbins, and Sarah Rood Kollin, sister, Susan Kimbel (Roy), brother Paul (Becky) and brother-in-law Dennis Bowlby. Full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019