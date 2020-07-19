1/1
John H. Shipman
John H. Shipman John H Shipman passed away April 18, 2020. He was a graduate of Auburn High in 1958. He worked for 40 years on the railroad at Northern Pacific and then the Burlington Northern as an electrician. He enjoyed 20 years of retirement. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping. His hobby was restoring and trading old cars and going to antique car shows. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlene, his two sons, Steve and Scott (Cheryl), and one grandchild, Sam, and sisters, Suzie and Sandy. John loved life and enjoyed his friends and family.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 19, 2020.
