John Henry Hartman July 15, 1938-April 4, 2019 John Henry Hartman of Puyallup, 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 4th, 2019. John was preceded in death by loving wife of 58 years Betty, who preceded him in death by 101 days, his parents and several siblings, and grandson James Hartman. He is survived by his five children, sister, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren in addition to several nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate John and Betty's life will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, Puyallup, on Friday, April 12, at 1:00 p.m. A more complete obituary can be found at www. tuellmckeeofpuyallup.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 9, 2019