John Hernan John Richard Hernan, 79, passed away peacefully on January 29th, 2020 in Holden, MO. He was born September 14th, 1940 in Anaconda, MT to John H Hernan and Marjorie Havemann. In 1949, the family moved to Midland, WA. He attended Harvard Covenant Evangelical Church during his childhood and remained a member there until 1992. John attended Midland Elementary and graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1959. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. John and Kathleen Smallwood knew each other for many years and married in July 1964. They were married for nearly 51 years before her death in March 2015. John attended trade school in Tacoma for sheet metal for two years before entering the trade where he worked until 1990. When his family moved to the Midland community 1976, he joined the Midland Volunteer Fire Dept and remained active until 1990. He is survived by three boys, John (Tracy), Richard (Cindy), Matthew along with eight grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Amanda, Kolson, Jonathan, Cameron, Samantha, Chloe, and Clara. He has one great-grandson, Cash. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Rainier View Christian Church (7420 224th Street East Graham, WA).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 5, 2020