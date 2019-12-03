Home

Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption
1804 13th Avenue
Seattle, WA
Interment
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Maple Valley-Hobart Cemetery
20809 253rd Ave. SE
Maple Valley, WA
More Obituaries for John Maxwell
John Herschel Maxwell

John Herschel Maxwell Obituary
John Herschel Maxwell John Herschel Maxwell, Son of David and Joyce Maxwell, born December 30th, 1962, passed away due to complications from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in Tacoma, WA on November 29th, 2019. John is survived by his parents, David and Joyce Maxwell of Edgewood, WA; his sister and brother-in-law, Colleen and Eddie Lafferty of Tacoma; Nephew, Alexander Stemp of Puyallup; Niece and Nephews, Karli and John VanDuinen of Brooklyn, NY; Kaila Lafferty and Tyler Seuberlich of Little Rock, AR; Victoria and Derik McElroy of Sumner; Grand-Niece, Grace McElroy; Grand-Nephew, James VanDuinen; his best friend, Tom Swanton of Seattle; his YiaYias and friends of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Seattle; and countless treasured friends throughout the greater Seattle community. Viewing will be held Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 from 5-8:00 PM at the Curnow Funeral Home located at 1504 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption located at 1804 13th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122. Interment will be on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Maple Valley-Hobart Cemetery located at 20809 253rd Avenue SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038. Our hearts are filled with sorrow as we mourn the loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. For a full obituary, please visit www.curnowfuneralhome.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 3, 2019
