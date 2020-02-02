|
|
John Holman John "Jack" Roswell Holman, 91, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Hospice House in Tacoma, Washington. Jack was born August 21, 1928. Jack was a retired Insurance Broker and an avid Golfer and Husky Fan. Jack's wife Shirley preceded him, surviving family members include his son, Jon, and daughter Janet Weiland; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren and former wife Jackie Larson. Memorial services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, 15 February, At Haven of Rest Funeral Home, Gig Harbor WA, please visit www.havenrest.com for a detailed obituary and photo gallery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020