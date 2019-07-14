John Howard Baldwin April 6, 1924 July 2, 2019 John was born in Kalamazoo, MI, the second child of Robert and Edna Baldwin. As a high school Junior he moved to Cashmere, WA where he met his future wife, Mary Currie. They began 64 years of marriage in 1950 and raised three children. He received a Bachelor's Degree of Business Administration and Education from Washington State College. Using this degree he served as a counselor for the Employment Security Office for the State of Washington. In the 1960's he and Mary ran a small nursing home in Tacoma, WA. He and his wife were long time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church. John is lovingly remembered by his children, Shirley Kempton (Allen) and James Baldwin (Gail); his five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Baldwin, and daughter, Barbara Baldwin. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Manitou Park Presbyterian Church, 6613 S Cheyenne St, Tacoma, WA 98409. View full obituary at www.newtacoma.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019