John J. Greco 3/20/42 5/10/19 John J. Greco born in Tacoma WA to Albert and Rose Greco. John attended Franklin Pierce High School and was a member of the King's Men Car Club. He served in the Army National Guard, worked as a Teamster and moved on to the Operating Engineers 612 where he retired after 45 years. John married Beverly Golding in 1964. They raised 2 children, John and Michelle. He was very involved with Lidford Athletic Association for many years. He served as President and coached baseball and soccer. Where many friendships and memories were created for not only John but also his family. His interests included building and showing his 1928 Model A, softball, golf, playing cards, entertaining family and friends and wintering in Arizona. He is survived by his wife Beverly of 53 years, son John (Paula), daughter Michelle, grandchildren Taiana, Sekeli, Mario (Bailee), Malia, Athena and Marcus, great grandchildren Esiah, Anahea and Elias. John will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor. For his quirky sense of humor and his avid support of his family. He will be missed greatly. A Rosary (11am) and a Celebration of Life (12-2pm) will be held on Saturday, June 22 at St. John of the Woods 9903 24th Ave, Tacoma.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary