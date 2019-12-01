|
Fr. John J. Renggli 03/26/1942-11/17/2019 Fr. John J. Renggli went home to the Lord peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born in Tacoma in 1942 and ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Seattle in 1968. His first two assignments were as an assistant at St. Anne Parish in Seattle and St. Pius X in Mountlake Terrace. He was the Missions Office director in the 1970s and pastor of a number of parishes in the Archdiocese during his 51 years of priestly ministry, including Immaculate Conception, Everett; St. Thomas More, Lynnwood; St. Madeleine Sophie, Bellevue; Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Spanaway; and Holy Cross, Tacoma. He is predeceased by his parents, Martin and Betty Renggli and his brothers Thomas, Charles, Dominic, and Patrick. He is survived by his siblings Anne Kettenring, Bob (Debbie) Renggli, Walt (Elaine) Renggli, and 2 nieces, 3 nephews, and 10 grand nieces and nephews. We thank God for Fr. Renggli's life and ministry. Both the Vigil and the Mass will be at: Holy Cross Church 5510 N. 44th St. Tacoma, WA 98407. The Vigil Service will be on Tuesday, December 3 at 6:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00 am. Condolences may be sent to Father Renggli's sister, Anne Kettenring, 2100 SW Woodland Circle, #116, Chehalis, WA. 98532. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019