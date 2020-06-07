John Judy John William Judy was born in 1938 in San Francisco to John William Judy and Sara Brown Judy. He died suddenly at home on May 16, 2020 in Portland, OR. He lived his first five years in California near Paso Robles where his father was a mining engineer and then in Tacoma, WA where John Sr. worked for Hooker Chemical Company. In 1951, the family moved to a farm in Edgewood, WA near Lake Surprise. He was a Boy Scout and he raised animals for 4H. At Puyallup High School he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was Student Body President. He graduated from Stanford University and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After college, John worked in Tacoma as a management trainee for Bank of California. He joined the Air National Guard. Most of his career was in the lumber industry, with jobs in Spokane, WA and Portland, OR. For 23 years, he served as President of American International Forest Products. In 2006, he retired from his career as President and CEO of Forest City Trading Group in Portland, OR. He married Patricia Snead in Tacoma, WA in May, 1968. They had two children. He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Patricia Judy of Portland, OR; son Christopher (Julie) of Lakewood, WA; daughter Jennifer Judy of Portland, OR and granddaughter Rylie Sanow of Portland, OR; sister Alice (Dave) Shorett of Bainbridge Island, WA; sister Katherine (Bill) of Corvallis, OR; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He loved his family and lived life to the fullest every day. He was an energetic, passionate, loving presence on this earth and gave generously of his time and resources. He was energized by talking with people and empowering them to be their best. He made a difference in so many lives. The family wishes to thank the amazing caregivers and medical teams who have been with John over the past years. Due to current public gathering restrictions, the memorial celebration for John will be on the website; www.RememberingJohnJudy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 7, 2020.